President Elon Musk Is Whining About MacKenzie Scott Again

President Elon Musk is whining about MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos again. The richest man is the world is big mad Scott has given away $19.25 billion since 2019.
By RedStateRachelDecember 28, 2024

President Elon Musk is whining about MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos AGAIN. The richest man in the world is still big mad Scott has given away $19.25 billion since 2019. On Twitter, Musk agreed with one of his followers that Scott must be "funding the woke mind virus."

The President-elect has been very busy this week! Insulting Scott and starting a MAGA civil war is hard work!

Elon's recent snark about Scott is not the first time he's used Twitter to attack the former wife of Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk Accused Scott of Trying to Kill Western Civilization

According to Inc, in March 2024 Musk made his disgust about Scott's generosity public by tweeting:

“Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse” should be listed among “Reasons that Western Civilization died.”

Scott didn't hit back at Twitter's top troll, she quietly gave even more money away, a total of $600 million after Elon's comment.

How Dare She Help Poor People

Wonkette reported that Musk has a "charitable foundation with zero employees, that for three years has failed to distribute even the 5 percent minimum required to be eligible for a tax deduction, putting him potentially in hot water with the IRS, OOPS."

Wonkette noted that Scott's giving focuses on "racial equality, LGBTQ+ equality, democracy, and climate change."

Discussion

