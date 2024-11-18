Musk Criticizes MacKenzie Scott's Donations, So She Doubles Them

Well played, Ms. Scott. Well played.
By Susie MadrakNovember 18, 2024

Elmo Musky seems to think the world waits with bated breath for his pronouncements on just about everything -- but it doesn't. He's a lumbering fool who buys other people's talent and passes it off as his own. Via Fast Company:

In a since-deleted tweet, Elon Musk went after Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, for her philanthropic efforts. When responding to a user who noted that Scott had been giving money to organizations that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” he fired back, “‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse should be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died.'”

It seems like an odd bone to pick, but it’s not the first time Musk has taken issue with how Scott spends her fortune. In 2022, he noted he’d be voting Republican and claimed the Democratic Party was unfair to his companies, Tesla and Space X, adding that he believed Scott’s charitable donations played a part. “It’s safe to say that MacKenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband. Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire,” Musk wrote in an X post at the time.

Scott has given away $16 billion since 2019, and she plans to continue her philanthropic efforts, saying she will give away half of her total wealth. Last March, the philanthropist opened a process for groups to apply to receive funding with the intent to grant $1 million to 250 organizations, and over 6,300 nonprofits applied.

This story is from earlier this year, but we can probably expect more of the same now that Elon is couch-surfing at Mar-A-Lago.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon