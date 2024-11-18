Musk Criticizes MacKenzie Scott's Donations, So She Doubles Them

Elmo Musky seems to think the world waits with bated breath for his pronouncements on just about everything -- but it doesn't. He's a lumbering fool who buys other people's talent and passes it off as his own. Via Fast Company:

In a since-deleted tweet, Elon Musk went after Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, for her philanthropic efforts. When responding to a user who noted that Scott had been giving money to organizations that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” he fired back, “‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse should be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died.'”

It seems like an odd bone to pick, but it’s not the first time Musk has taken issue with how Scott spends her fortune. In 2022, he noted he’d be voting Republican and claimed the Democratic Party was unfair to his companies, Tesla and Space X, adding that he believed Scott’s charitable donations played a part. “It’s safe to say that MacKenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband. Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire,” Musk wrote in an X post at the time.

Scott has given away $16 billion since 2019, and she plans to continue her philanthropic efforts, saying she will give away half of her total wealth. Last March, the philanthropist opened a process for groups to apply to receive funding with the intent to grant $1 million to 250 organizations, and over 6,300 nonprofits applied.