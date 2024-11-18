Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1974 Genesis releases "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway". This would be their last album to feature original frontman Peter Gabriel.

Thinking about...: Decapitation Strike.

The Rectification of Names: The Emperor's New Cabinet: Postscript.

emptywheel: Trump’s Blacklist: His Fascism, Legal Fuck-ups, and Business Failures.

Attention space nerds! Respect the old data! Mining Old Data From NASA’s Voyager 2 Solves Several Uranus Mysteries.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com