MAKA: Make America Kittens Again

I know how you feel, I do.

"If only I didn't have to hear that voice again."

"If only I didn't have to look at him."

Well, I can't do anything about his voice, or videos. But I don't have to look at any photos.

This Chrome extension was written years ago, and I checked to see if it was still operable. It was!

And now, instead of Fat Cheato's face in my feed, I get to look at adorable pictures of kittens.

I can just feel my blood pressure dropping. And so can you.

You're welcome.

P.S. One of our readers very nicely dug up the Firefox version.