MAKA: Make America Kittens Again

I know how you feel, I do.
"If only I didn't have to hear that voice again."
"If only I didn't have to look at him."
Well, I can't do anything about his voice, or videos. But I don't have to look at any photos.
This Chrome extension was written years ago, and I checked to see if it was still operable. It was!
And now, instead of Fat Cheato's face in my feed, I get to look at adorable pictures of kittens.
I can just feel my blood pressure dropping. And so can you.
You're welcome.
P.S. One of our readers very nicely dug up the Firefox version.