Happy National Puppy Day!

Today is National Puppy Day! We hope that you and your puppies have a grand time celebrating!

Observed each year on March 23rd, National Puppy Day celebrates the unconditional love and affection puppies bring to our lives. Their cuddles and wiggles make us smile and without a doubt, there are squeals of delight when there are puppies around! The day also brings awareness to the need for care of and homes for orphaned pups as well as to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country. Puppies are a big responsibility. Be sure to consider everything involved and adopt from a shelter. The puppies there need love and a home just as much as any other and they grow into loyal pets, too!

And because we are all inclusive here, we also wish you a Happy Cuddly Kitten Day!

Whether puppies, kittens or both are your preference, I encourage you to adopt, don't shop!

Open thread below...