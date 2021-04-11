Misc
Happy National Pet Day!

Happy National Pet Day!
By Chris capper Li...

April 11th is a special day for me. As an animal lover, My three dogs and I always celebrated National Pet Day. Then again, around here, everyday is National Pet Day.

My three bois - Beau, Bandit and Louie

It doesn't matter if you have a dog, a cat, a horse, a lizard, a guinea pig or whatever, we wish you and your furbabies a Happy Pet Day!

But today is extra special to us, because it's also National Louie Louie Day! Our middle furchilld, Louie, thinks it's all about him, and because he's so nice, they named it twice.

Would you believe that some silly people actually think that the day is for this song?!

No matter what you're celebrating today, make sure it's a good one!

Open thread below...

Discussion

