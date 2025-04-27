Guess Who Pitched El Salvador Torture Prison To Stephen Miller?

Yep, Matt Gaetz.
By Susie MadrakApril 27, 2025

Matt Gaetz visited the infamous El Salvador mega-prison last summer and pitched the idea of sending migrants there to Stephen Miller, according to a report. Trump’s failed nominee to lead the Justice Department was invited on a diplomatic visit by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele last year. Via The Independent:

Bukele made Gaetz an offer during a dinner that he would be willing to imprison migrants that Trump wanted removed from the U.S. inside El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, according to the outlet. The next day, Gaetz was given a tour of the facility, which human rights groups have described as a “tropical gulag” rife with abuses.

“The conditions had zapped the inhabitants of any will to fight,” Gaetz told TIME. “It’s tough to see the state of the human condition drained of hope.” Gaetz then pitched the idea of sending migrants to the mega-prison to immigration hardliner Miller, a source told the outlet, who then presented it to Trump.

“One of the reasons I like it is because it would be much less expensive than our prison system, and I think it would actually be a greater deterrent,” Trump said in an interview with TIME.

