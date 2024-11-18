Republican Gives Dumbest Reason Ever To Back RFK Jr.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Sunday defended Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services during a segment on NBC's Meet the Press with host Kristen Welker. Trump called Covid a hoax and held superspreader events where he danced while Americans were dying.

And now he picks anti-vaxxer RFK Jr, whose brain was partially eaten by a brain worm, and keeps roadkill in his freezer, and is a serial adulterer to head the Department of Health. We're all gonna die, aren't we?

"Do you have any health case views on vaccines?" Welker asked. "A deal breaker for you, Senator."

"We're spending so much time talking about the scrutiny of President Trump's picks," the dork said. "Did we spend this amount of time scrutinizing Biden's pick?"

"I mean, we can talk about Rachel, the assistant secretary of HHS," the bigot said. "I think that's a pretty controversial pick from whatever pronoun he or he or she decides to use."

"I didn't see the same type of scrutiny that the Democrats used on these individuals picks," he added. There's been a lot of pics. I mean, we can talk about Pete Buttigieg."

Sure, buddy, let's talk about Pete Buttigieg, Biden's successful Transportation Secretary. The former mayor speaks eight languages fluently, is a former naval officer, a Rhodes Scholar, and a happily married father of two, so what's the problem?

Oh wait, he's gay. That's his problem with Mayor Pete. Hey, Log Cabin Republicans, are you going to call this shit out, or nah?

This is worth watching:

