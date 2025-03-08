Supreme Court Candidate: I'll Be A Rubber Stamp For Trump

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate gave a short speech to a bunch of paid volunteers who are canvassing for him for Turning Point USA, when he made a promise that he would be a "support network" for the Orange Felon:

But in more private events and to more conservative audiences, he’s often spoken more openly about his conservative politics. At the Turning Point event, he said that prior to the 2024 presidential election, the country “had walked up to edge of the abyss and we could hear the wind howling,” but that the Republican party and its supporters helped the country take “a couple steps back” by electing Donald Trump. Democrats and their “media allies” still have “bulldozers waiting to push into all that,” he said, by bringing lawsuits to stop Trump’s efforts to dismantle federal agencies without the approval of Congress, end birthright citizenship and fire thousands of federal workers. “Donald Trump doesn’t do this by himself, there has to be a support network around it,” Schimel said. “They filed over 70 lawsuits against him since he took the oath of office barely a month ago, over 70 lawsuits to try to stop almost every single thing he’s doing because they don’t want him to get a win. They’re so desperate for him to not get a win that they won’t let America have a win. That’s what they’re doing. The only way we’re going to stop that is if the courts stop it. That’s the only place to stop this lawfare.”

Schimel then spent the rest of his fifteen minutes rehashing the conspiracy theories of The Big Lie, which he has been doing with increasing frequency and absurdity.

He also did a lot of projection on his opponent, Judge Susan Crawford, including that she had gotten some big donations from a few donors like George Soros, while somehow forgetting to mention the four million dollars he got from President Elmo alone, much less the millions of dollars he got from other wealthy donors.

It's surprising that he would have forgotten such a thing, given how much complaining he did about needing new knee pads every few days.

Personally, I plan on voting for the woman who will stand for justice and the Constitution than the man who grovels on his knees to fascists and promises to do their bidding.