In Wisconsin, Justice Will Be Served!

The liberal Susan Crawford won the state supreme court race despite President Elmo's tens of millions of dollars and the Kumquat's endorsement - or was it because of that?
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 2, 2025

On Tuesday, Wisconsin had the most closely watched and hotly contested election in the nation between Judge Susan Crawford and Knee Pad Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Schimel had the endorsement of the Felonious Kumquat. He had President Elmo dumping tens of millions of dollars into the race. He had an army of canvassers being shipped to the state for him.

All Crawford had was the people and that is all she needed:

Dane County judge Susan Crawford won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a nationally watched election Tuesday, preserving the court's left-leaning majority for at least three years and opening the door to further landmark rulings on abortion and labor rights.

Crawford's victory over Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel will be viewed as a rebuke of President Donald Trump and his top adviser, tech mogul Elon Musk, whose support was both a core part of Schimel's campaign and the focus of Crawford's attacks on her opponent.

[...]

The race was called by multiple outlets just before 9:15 p.m., at which point Crawford was besting former Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in the 2024 election in many counties, ranging from Door County in northeast Wisconsin to the Madison area. Turnout in many parts of the state broke records for an April election.

Many of the counties that Crawford won were traditionally red counties, including those in Drunken Van Orden's district. I'm sure that will send a shiver of fear down his spine if he ever sobers up.

And to make the day even better, the pro-public school Jill Underly won re-election as Superintendent of Public Instruction over the Republican-backed choice school lobbyist Brittany Kinser.

The only downside for Wisconsin was that a referendum to make Voter ID part of the state constitution passed. It was moot point, however, since it was already the law.

I just hope that the saying holds true - As goes Wisconsin, so goes the rest of the country.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon