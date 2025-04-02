In Wisconsin, Justice Will Be Served!

On Tuesday, Wisconsin had the most closely watched and hotly contested election in the nation between Judge Susan Crawford and Knee Pad Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Schimel had the endorsement of the Felonious Kumquat. He had President Elmo dumping tens of millions of dollars into the race. He had an army of canvassers being shipped to the state for him.

All Crawford had was the people and that is all she needed:

Dane County judge Susan Crawford won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a nationally watched election Tuesday, preserving the court's left-leaning majority for at least three years and opening the door to further landmark rulings on abortion and labor rights. Crawford's victory over Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel will be viewed as a rebuke of President Donald Trump and his top adviser, tech mogul Elon Musk, whose support was both a core part of Schimel's campaign and the focus of Crawford's attacks on her opponent. [...] The race was called by multiple outlets just before 9:15 p.m., at which point Crawford was besting former Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in the 2024 election in many counties, ranging from Door County in northeast Wisconsin to the Madison area. Turnout in many parts of the state broke records for an April election.

Many of the counties that Crawford won were traditionally red counties, including those in Drunken Van Orden's district. I'm sure that will send a shiver of fear down his spine if he ever sobers up.

And to make the day even better, the pro-public school Jill Underly won re-election as Superintendent of Public Instruction over the Republican-backed choice school lobbyist Brittany Kinser.

The only downside for Wisconsin was that a referendum to make Voter ID part of the state constitution passed. It was moot point, however, since it was already the law.

I just hope that the saying holds true - As goes Wisconsin, so goes the rest of the country.