Wisconsin Returns To The Battle For Justice

Once again, the right-wing kangaroos are threatening justice in Wisconsin.
By Chris capper LiebenthalNovember 26, 2024

Just two years ago, Lady Justice returned to Wisconsin with the election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz. There have already been many improvements in the state, with the most noticeable being the demise of gerrymandering and the return of fair elections for the state legislature. However, the state is again facing the threat of the resurfacing of the right-wing kangaroo court that had plagued the state for 15 years as Justice Ann Walsh Bradley had announced her well-earned retirement.

And just like the match up in 2023, the lines couldn't be any clearer.

On the side of justice and the Constitution is Susan Crawford. Crawford is currently a circuit court judge in Dane County. Crawford comes with some pretty impressive qualifications:

Before being elected to the Dane County Circuit Court in 2018, Crawford was a partner with the Pines Bach law firm, where she worked on cases related to voting rights and represented Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin in a case that sought to expand abortion access. Prior to that, she worked as a prosecutor and as legal counsel in state government.

And from her introduction on her website, it's easy to see that Crawford would be a very welcome addition to the state supreme court:

“I’m running for Supreme Court justice to protect the basic rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites under our constitution. Those rights are threatened by an all-out effort to politicize the court to drive a right-wing agenda - I believe Wisconsin deserves better.

[...]

For the first time in years, we have a majority on the court focused on getting the facts right, following the law, and protecting our constitutional rights. We can’t risk having that progress reversed.

On the other hand, the conservatives are running another has been, washed up, and corrupt politician, Brad Schimel, proving that the Wisconsin GOP just has no bench whatsoever.

Schimel also has a long history, but it's one that only a RWNJ could love.

Professionally, Schimel was the state's attorney general from 2014-18. Before that, he was the Waukesha County Attorney General.

However, he spent most of that time campaigning for the Orange Felon and building up a huge backlog of untested rape kits. In 2018, after he lost his reelection bid but before he had to vacate his office, his old buddy Scott Walker made sure to take care of him by appointing him as a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge.

During his "illustrious" career, Schimel gave a sweetheart plea deal to fellow Republican Bill Kramer who was charged with sexually assaulting a woman. He also made some very generous allowances for an attorney - again a Republican - for destroying evidence related to the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker.* It was also discovered that Schimel had illegally used campaign funds for personal use, like paying a babysitter.

*Anyone else notice that convenient coincidence? Schimel covers up for a Walker crony, Walker rewards Schimel with a seat on the bench. But what do you expect from a guy who once said that pay for play with dark money groups was "the essence of representative government."

And all that does not include his drunk driving arrest.Nor does it mention that Schimel was also ready to challenge the same sex marriage law and is all in for a complete abortion ban.

The dark money supported Americans for Prosperity are already hitting doors and doing lit drops for Schimel.

Crawford has already been endorsed by the Wisconsin Democrats and hopefully the grassroot activists are ready to help her off to a strong start.

Discussion

