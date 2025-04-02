'Ass-Kicking': Musk Mercilessly Mocked After Spectacular Loss In WI

Aww, the poor punkin'!
Credit: AI/Twitter
By Conover KennardApril 2, 2025

In two ruby-red House districts in Florida, Republicans had lower-than-expected margins, and in Wisconsin, a billionaire narcissist failed to bribe voters. Despite Elon's attempt to throw money at voters, Judge Susan Crawford won the open seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, delivering a blow to Elon Musk and Trump. Wisconsin can't be bought, and it feels good.

Ironically, Elon tweeted, "The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary," even though he tried to bribe voters in the Badger State. Musk was brutally dragged.

The dipshit billionaire even wore a cheese hat to appear relatable to Wisconsion voters as he threw his money around, and still, he lost. I hope Elon stumps for Republicans in other races, too. The midterms are coming, and Democrats would love his help.

