'Ass-Kicking': Musk Mercilessly Mocked After Spectacular Loss In WI

In two ruby-red House districts in Florida, Republicans had lower-than-expected margins, and in Wisconsin, a billionaire narcissist failed to bribe voters. Despite Elon's attempt to throw money at voters, Judge Susan Crawford won the open seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, delivering a blow to Elon Musk and Trump. Wisconsin can't be bought, and it feels good.

Ironically, Elon tweeted, "The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary," even though he tried to bribe voters in the Badger State. Musk was brutally dragged.

Yes, Elon! Post through it, baby! Put on a cheese hat and bribe people with a million bucks and sink tens of millions in to an election, lose that election and call the left corrupt! That's the JUICE! https://t.co/RNqYcTEUQf — Sooz Kempner FOLLOW ME ON BLUESKY (@SoozUK) April 2, 2025

yo @elonmusk maybe you shouldn't have showed up to wisconsin man, i think people hate you there — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 2, 2025

Well that was an ass-kicking. Where else does Elon want to try and buy an election? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 2, 2025

America hates Elon Musk so much that he can literally wave millions of dollars under voters’ noses and they’ll still tell him to fuck off. You love to see it. — Kat Abughazaleh (@abughazalehkat) April 2, 2025

Dear Elon,



Fuck you.



Sincerely,

Wisconsin — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) April 2, 2025

Wisconsin beat the billionaire. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) April 2, 2025

Fuck you Elon, you lost. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 2, 2025

Dear Elon,



Clearly, the people of Wisconsin think you are full of shit.



But thanks for depositing $20 million in our economy and losing.



Did I mention you lost? And people really really don’t like you? I mean really.



Your friend,

Mark https://t.co/ILBvoSYXy2 — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) April 2, 2025

Wisconsin cannot be bought. Our democracy is not for sale. And when we fight, we win.



Congratulations, @CrawfordForWI! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 2, 2025

The dipshit billionaire even wore a cheese hat to appear relatable to Wisconsion voters as he threw his money around, and still, he lost. I hope Elon stumps for Republicans in other races, too. The midterms are coming, and Democrats would love his help.