President Elmo Caught Bribing Wisconsin Voters

On Sunday, President Elmo came to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to hold a rally for supreme court candidate Brad Schimel. Before the rally, Elmo boasted that he would give out a million dollars each to two people in appreciation for them taking the time to vote. When his legal eagles warned him that would be criminal, he changed it to say that the money would be for people to be the spokesmen for his "anti-radical judges" petition, which was nothing more than another bribery scheme.

As promised, on Sunday, he handed out the two checks. One went to Nicholas Jacobs, who just so happened to be the Chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans. What a coinkydink! The other recipient was Ekaterina Deistler, a graphic arts designer. After getting the money, they each filmed a quick video for Elmo and his PAC, which is when the fun and games started:

Just how nervous is billionaire Elon Musk about allegations that he may be violating the state's bribery statute by paying people to vote? On Tuesday, Musk's super PAC, America PAC, pulled a video from X featuring $1 million giveaway winner Ekaterina Deistler in which she said she received the money, in part, to "vote." X is owned by the tech billionaire. "My name’s Ekaterina Deistler," she said in a video posted Monday morning. "I did exactly what Elon Musk told everyone to do: sign the petition, refer friends and family, vote, and now I have a million dollars."

However, that video was taken down and replaced with another video which was almost identical, except the word "vote" was edited out.

And if that wasn't a dead giveaway that they knew they screwed up, there's this:

Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for America PAC, declined to say why the first video was taken down. "I don't think we're going to comment on it," he said.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tried to prevent the crime from happening but couldn't get a court to go along with him. Hopefully, Kaul will do the right thing and prosecute this blatant act of bribery.