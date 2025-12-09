Pam Bondi Plans To Treat Anti-Trump Activists As Domestic Terrorists

According to a leaked memo from Pam Bondi to all U.S. law enforcement agencies, the Department of Justice will potentially treat opponents of President Donald Trump’s policies as “domestic terrorists." Via Democracy Docket:

The document, which was first published over the weekend by investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein, appears to represent the first attempt to implement Trump’s calls to target left-wing activists and others who protest his administration’s policies as “terrorists” affiliated with antifa, an anti-fascist movement that often serves as a boogeyman for the right.

In the Dec. 4 memo, Bondi instructed the DOJ to compile a “list of groups or entities engaged in acts that may constitute domestic terrorism” under U.S. law.

The memo suggests Bondi is working from an exceedingly broad definition of “domestic terrorism” — and an exaggerated perception of the threat it poses. And despite the administration’s denials, the memo suggests it could target Americans based on their political beliefs, not their actions.

“For too long, rampant criminal conduct rising to the level of domestic terrorism—e.g., organized doxing of law enforcement, mass rioting and destruction in our cities, violent efforts to shut down immigration enforcement, targeting of public officials or other political actors, etc. —has been tolerated,” she writes.

The alleged perpetrators of these actions are defined by extreme viewpoints, anti-American sentiments and a willingness to use violence to serve those beliefs, the attorney general claims.

Among the “anti-American sentiments” Bondi enumerates are anti-Christianity, anti-capitalism, “adherence to radical gender ideology,” “hostility towards traditional views on family, religion, and morality” and “views in favor of mass migration and open borders.”