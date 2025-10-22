Trump On His $230 Million Grift Says He'll Give Our Tax Money 'To Charity'

CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about The New York Times report that he is seeking $230 million in damages from his Department of Justice. Trump claims that he'll give the money "to charity." Of course, he's talking about our money —taxpayers' money, not his. This is blatant corruption, and with Pam Bondi heading the DOJ, it looks like he has cemented this grift in place, saying, "because I'm the one that makes the decision," even though that's not how it's supposed to work.

"I don't know what the numbers are," the old, lying grifter insisted. "I don't even talk to them about it. All I know is that they would owe me a lot of money, but I don't, I'm not looking for money."

"I'd give it to charity or something," he continued. "I would give it to charity, any money. But look what they did. They rigged the election."

"And you know, when somebody does what's wrong now with the country, it's interesting because I'm the one that makes the decision, right?" he said."And you know, that decision would have to go across my desk. And it's awfully strange to make a decision where I'm paying myself."

"In other words, did you ever have one of those cases where you have to decide how much you're paying yourself in damages?" he added. "But I was damaged very greatly and any money that I would get, I would give to charity."

If anyone believes he'll give our money to charity, I have some pieces of the White House after he attacked the East Wing with a construction crew, so he can dream of being a Tiny Dancer in his fancy-pants ballroom, to sell you. After the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for Trump to commit crimes with impunity, he's been on quite a crime spree.

Meanwhile, tens of millions of the poorest Americans are having their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits suspended. But at least Trump will one day be able to do his fist-y dance in his tacky ballroom. Priorities!

Of course, this latest grift was launched after he took a massive shit on over 7 million Americans, and after he started demolishing part of the People's House. Maybe if Trump wore a tan suit, Republicans would stop all of this.

And this guy is silly. Trump wouldn't fuck a horse unless it was underage:

Sunday President diarrheas on the country, Monday President bulldozes White House, Tuesday President steals $230 million, Wednesday President... fucks a horse? Let's see if he fucks a horse. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2025-10-21T22:12:38.019Z

This would be the most corrupt act in presidential history. No complicated schemes, no outside actors, just a straight up looting of the taxpayers to put $230 million in Trump's pocket. https://t.co/lX0tfgMEL9 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 21, 2025