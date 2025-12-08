Trump Complains 'You Need 185 IQ To Turn On A Lawnmower' In Bizarre Meeting

President Donald Trump vowed to deregulate farming equipment, complaining that "you need 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

In a Monday meeting with farmers, Trump revealed that he would be removing environmental regulations from John Deere and other tractor manufacturers.

"We're going to also give the tractor companies, John Deere and all of the companies that make the equipment, we're going to take off a lot of the environmental restrictions," the president said. "It's ridiculous. I know because I buy a lot of that machinery for different things."

"We have a lot of big clubs with hundreds, thousands of acres," he continued. "And you buy it, it's got so much equipment on it for the environmental. It doesn't do anything, except it makes the equipment much more expensive and much more complicated to work. And it's not as good as the old days."

"And a lot of the reason is because they put these environmental excesses on the equipment, which don't do a damn thing except make it complicated, make it impractical. And you really have to be, in many cases, you need about 185 IQ to turn on a lawnmower."

Trump placed the blame for the complications on former President Joe Biden.

"It's crazy," he said. "The machines, they're always under repair because they're so complicated that you can't fix them. The old days used to fix it yourself. Now you can't do that. You have to be a PhD from, let's say, MIT."