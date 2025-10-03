You-Know-Who Is Shitposting Some Really Bizarre Stuff

Trump's mental health is getting worse.
By Conover KennardOctober 3, 2025

Donald Trump posted an AI music video on Truth Social, this time featuring Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought as the scythe-wielding Grim Reaper. When Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean said this week that Trump is "unwell," she wasn't wrong, and the president continues to prove her point.

The lyrics to the song were changed to: “Now their time has come / Here the power’s gone / Russ Vought is the reaper / He wields the pen, the funds and the brain / Here comes the reaper / Dems you babies / Here comes the reaper / Gonna tie your hands / Here comes the reaper / Won’t be able to fly / Here comes the reaper / Cry baby end your plan.”

As John Amato noted, during the 2024 election, Trump repeatedly claimed in the media, rallies, and in the presidential debate that he did not know about Project 2025, considered it to be from the radical right, and that he wanted nothing to do with it. Unsurprisingly, Trump lied.

In a separate post, Trump accused Democrats of being “the party of hate, evil, and Satan” on Truth Social.

trump-hate.jpg

Now you know what the Art of the Deal guy is doing after he shut down the government because he cannot negotiate. In his bizarre and twisted mind, the two posts somehow seemed appropriate to him. Trump has little on his calendar today, except for participating in a swearing-in ceremony for the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden at 11:30. So, we can assume he'll stay busy golfing and shitposting.

