Truth Social Is Banning Anyone That Mentions The Jan. 6 Hearing

Former President Donald Trump's social site describes itself as "Truth Social is America's "Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology." However, unsurprisingly, that's not true. Conservatives pretend they are staunch First Amendment supporters, but that isn't true either.

Trump exploded on Truth Social last night during the first of a series of Jan. 6 hearings which revealed that even Bloaty McBatshit's daughter, Ivanka, didn't believe the 2020 election was stolen. And over Bill Barr's testimony. So, Trump's site started banning anyone that mentioned the hearing because he has tender feelings.

Twitter users reacted.

My Truth Social account was just permanently suspended for talking about the January 6th Committee hearings. pic.twitter.com/MBNTSNe4Z8 — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) June 10, 2022

The irony of Truth Social banning the truth. — The Rod (@dtjenkins1261) June 10, 2022

Trump is melting down in Truth Social.

Ali Alexander is melting down in Truth Social.

Both are screaming “FAKE NEWS!!!”



People are being banned for posting about Jan 6th.



Seems like maybe Truth Social isn’t about freedom of speech, it’s about focusing on a lie. — Katie Porter’s White Board (@OhDangitEvie) June 10, 2022

Truth social banning subscribers who mention January 6, doesn’t want the truth — they want to control the language — Vixey ☮️🔮♊️♒️♋️ (@vixey_voter) June 10, 2022

They should ban this guy, too. He brought up the Jan. 6th hearing.

🤣🤣Trump losing his shit on Truth Social. I don’t miss this in the least! pic.twitter.com/nTxSiu3olt — Liz “Bama” #GoodTrouble #TeamFlowers (@bamableu) June 10, 2022

Well, we definitely know that Trump watched every minute of the hearing. And is in a rage over it.