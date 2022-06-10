Truth Social Is Banning Anyone That Mentions The Jan. 6 Hearing

Is anyone surprised?
Credit: DonkeyHotey/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJune 10, 2022

Former President Donald Trump's social site describes itself as "Truth Social is America's "Big Tent" social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology." However, unsurprisingly, that's not true. Conservatives pretend they are staunch First Amendment supporters, but that isn't true either.

Trump exploded on Truth Social last night during the first of a series of Jan. 6 hearings which revealed that even Bloaty McBatshit's daughter, Ivanka, didn't believe the 2020 election was stolen. And over Bill Barr's testimony. So, Trump's site started banning anyone that mentioned the hearing because he has tender feelings.

Twitter users reacted.

They should ban this guy, too. He brought up the Jan. 6th hearing.

Well, we definitely know that Trump watched every minute of the hearing. And is in a rage over it.

