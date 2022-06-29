Trump Loses It After Hutchinson's Testimony: 'She Is Bad News!'

Former President Donald Trump isn't taking Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday very well. The twice-impeached one-term president went from saying, "I hardly knew her" to criticizing the former Mark Meadows aide's handwriting, saying, "Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?" and he called her a "total phony" and a "third rate social climber." Yeah, he's mad.

"She is bad news!"

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and "leaker"), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn't want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!

"Fake story."

Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is "sick" and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself - Wouldn't even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?

Ooof!

She changed lawyers a couple of days ago, and with it, her story totally changed! SHOCKER???

*Cheney

Chaney conveniently left out the snippet in my speech to, "GO PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY." Isn’t she disgraceful???

It's not a trial, dude.

There is no cross examination of this so-called witness. This is a Kangaroo Court!

Her body language is that of a total bull…. artist. Fantasy Land!

My new band name is going to be The Unselects.

Will anybody ever be allowed to say that the Election was Rigged and Stolen? Will the Unselects EVER discuss that our Country is going to hell because of a fraudulent election? How about analyzing the Election Results?

*Hanged

I NEVER SAID, "MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber!

What's with the capitalizations?

A Total Phony!!!

Huh?

Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?

Because this never happened.

Why didn’t they use the 10,000 troops that I offered up on January 3rd? There would have been no January 6th?

This never happened, either.

So, they Rigged & Stole a Presidential Election, and nobody, especially the Unselects, wants to go after the people that did it - Only after those wanting Election Integrity! What is happening to our beautiful USA?

Her name is Cassidy Hutchinson, thankyouverymuch.

The woman, who was a BIG Trump fan long AFTER January 6th (if her Fake Stories were true, why would she want to be?), was let go and not wanted in Florida, so she made up phony and completely outrageous stories, the craziest of which has already been proven to be a complete lie. The Secret Service said, according to the Media, it wasn’t true. Wow! She has now lost all credibility, just like the partisan Witch Hunt perpetuated by the Unselect Committee of political hacks. MAGA!

Trump left this little gem at nearly midnight last night.

The New York Times and Washington Post failed to even mention that today’s Unselect witness lost all credibility when she got caught in a ridiculous lie. Our Country has lost all confidence in the media and our elections. Sad!

There is a diaper overload on aisle 45. Is Ivanka on clean-up duty today?