Henry Cuellar Punks Trump After Pardon By Staying A Democrat

Hahahahaha! Trump's bribe failed.
By John AmatoDecember 8, 2025

Trump has issued a cavalcade of pardons to convicted felons, drug dealers, and criminals that worked to overthrow the 2020 election in service of Trump. That should be illegal, but it's not worded that way in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump has used the presidential pardon to enrich himself, reward loyalty and perpetrate an army of creeps to do his dirty work, legal or not.

I was even against Rep. Henry Cuellar getting a pardon, who has been the worst Democratic Congressman in the House for many years.

However, it looks like Trump got duped by Cuellar into giving him a pardon with the idea that Cuellar would switch parties and become a Republican to aid Trump's attempts to immorally not lose the House in 2026.

Maria Bartiromo was not happy either as she quizzed Cuellar.

BARTIROMO: Have you considered switching parties?

CUELLAR: Look, I'm a Democrat. I'm probably one of the most, if not the most bipartisan Democrat.

---

BARTIROMO: Okay, but President Trump is out with a new truth social today on your decision to run again as a Democrat. And the President has been saying, oh, well, next time, no more Mr. Nice Guy.

He's talking about the fact that you are gonna continue to work with the same radical left Democrats. What do you wanna say about the President's truth social this morning?

Cuellar's response was that he goes to church and prays for Trump.

HAHAHA.

Trump got as taste of how Cuellar operates in the House against his own party.

Suck on it, Trump.

Discussion

