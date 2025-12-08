Fox Goes Full 'Dear Leader' Mode Over Kennedy Center Awards

Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed Trump was trying to "bring back the arts" during a segment on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend that would rival anything seen on North Korean television. Never mind that everything Trump touches turns to shit, and the plunging ticket sales since Trump took The Kennedy Center over.

Over in upside down land, Trump is the savior who's making the arts great again.

Here's the trio of Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt and Griff Jenkins raving about Trump honoring a bunch of his donors and heaping praise on the monstrosity of a gaudy ballroom he's having built to replace the East Wing.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So as the president is trying to bring back the economy, he's also trying to bring back the arts. Let's talk about the Kennedy Center because the president is really excited about what's going to happen there tonight as he celebrates all kinds of, you know, really giants in American culture and arts.

Listen to this little montage of some people talking about the significance of the Kennedy Center. Listen.

RUBIO: One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent. It inspires the world and tonight we honor four honorees, five, when you include a group as well who have been such a internationally given America such prominence...

GRENELL: It is true that President Trump not only helped the Kennedy Center, but I have to tell you, he saved the Kennedy Center. From the moment...

TRUMP: We've totally reversed it and now it's going to be in great shape for another, literally for a 100 years. It's going to be in great shape. It's going to be in better shape than ever before...

The world is now watching. They're watching. The whole world is watching this. So thank you very much on the film sets Broadway stages and then sold out arenas around the globe these exceptional individuals have spent their lives making the most of their incredible God given talent.

JENKINS: And the honorees what a list it is country music's legend George Strait, one of the greatest rock and roll bands ever, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, and the one and only Sly Stallone.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's right. So that's going to be tonight. By the way, not just, the president talking about not just bringing in events like this, and this is going to be a really glamorous event. My husband's going to be attending with our daughter tonight and it's an exciting thing.

But also, you know, he's just... he's doing a building... and fixing it up, renovating it, making it better. He talked about the marble that it's going to be put in. He talked about... and he also just talked about how much he loves renovation, and working on these projects.

HURT: He's done a little bit of it.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, exactly. And he said, am I better at building or am I better at politics? He had this question that he was asking people, and I think he says that actually it relaxes him to think about these projects, to think about things that aren't specifically, you know, the economy and politics. But these types of projects bring him a lot of joy.

And I saw that joy the other night when I attended this amazing event, a magical night at the White House in the East Room where President Trump invited Andrea Bocelli to the White House. Watch.

TRUMP: Andrea, special, special talent. One of the greatest of all time. Thank you very much...

You've been welcomed to the greatest ballroom of its kind ever built anywhere in the world. You've been hearing about it, mostly positive. They didn't love that I knocked down the East Wing. I don't think my wife loved it either when I said darling, it's time for you to move out of your office.

HURT: And he was complaining about the... all the Christmas trees because it made the East room so much smaller and he asked the First Lady if he could remove some of the Christmas trees, and she said no.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah.

HURT: And so he was like, okay, we'll just do it in the smaller space, but wait till we get the ballroom.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's right, because you're going to be able to walk right through that space right there into into the ballroom. And it's going to be able to have a lot more people that can enjoy a moment like that.

And I have to say it was spectacular. The the director, Julius, he, you know, projected lights and a garden scene across the room onto the ceiling. I can't really I can explain just how incredible that was.

JENKINS: You had, you know private audience with one of the greatest singers in the world. What was it like listen to Bocelli?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's... it's spectacular and when you think about the gifts that that man has been given, and by the way was he had this incredible violinist, another young, Deepa if you will opera singer, a very well-renowned opportunity that participated in a few duets with him.

But truly the star was Andrea and he is, I mean, he's one of a kind. And I was able to see President Trump from my seat and watch him just take it in. He loves music, he loves the arts, he loves the ability to have all of his friends there and have an event like that. So what a night.

HURT: Oh man.

CAMPOS-DUFFY:Oh what a night.

HURT: You will never forget that.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Never.

HURT: Spectacular.