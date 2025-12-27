Danish Lawmaker Trolls Trump: 'We Will Start Buying USA States Shortly'

Chairman of Denmark's Defence Committee and Conservative lawmaker Rasmus Jarlov, responding to Trump's ludicrous claims of wanting to acquire Greenland, trolled Trump after Denmark posted a remarkable 9.5% GDP for the 3rd quarter.

Not that we are satisfied, but the current growth rate in Denmark is decent. We will start buying USA states shortly. https://t.co/1j3kxCIG9x — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) December 25, 2025

This comes on the heels of Trump appointing a special envoy to head to Greenland a few days ago.

Trump's crackpot ideas are already destroying US healthcare and the economy in his wake, but that hasn't stopped him from acting on his Greenland obsession.

Will he find some faux pretext to bomb Denmark?

We've got a mentally ill president, folks.