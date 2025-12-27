Danish Lawmaker Trolls Trump: 'We Will Start Buying USA States Shortly'

9.5% growth is something to brag about.
By John AmatoDecember 27, 2025

Chairman of Denmark's Defence Committee and Conservative lawmaker Rasmus Jarlov, responding to Trump's ludicrous claims of wanting to acquire Greenland, trolled Trump after Denmark posted a remarkable 9.5% GDP for the 3rd quarter.

This comes on the heels of Trump appointing a special envoy to head to Greenland a few days ago.

Trump's crackpot ideas are already destroying US healthcare and the economy in his wake, but that hasn't stopped him from acting on his Greenland obsession.

Will he find some faux pretext to bomb Denmark?

We've got a mentally ill president, folks.

Trump: We need Greenland for national protection. They have a very small population. They say Denmark, but Denmark has no military protection. They say that Denmark was there 300 years ago with a boat—well, we were there with boats too I’m sure.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T23:34:14.493Z

