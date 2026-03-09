Pentagon Claims It's 'Only Just Begun To Fight' As Trump Says Iran War 'Very Complete'

The U.S. Department of Defense insisted that its military forces had "only just begun to fight" as President Donald Trump insisted that the war in Iran was "very complete."

Trump made the statement during a phone interview with CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang on Monday.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force," the president was quoted as saying, noting that the U.S. was "very far" ahead of its plans for a 4 to 5 week war.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the "Department of War Rapid Response" X account shared a meme reading "No Mercy."

"We have Only Just Begun to Fight," the caption added.