Every Trump Disaster Is Only Temporary, According To Kevin Hassett

In another two weeks, Trump will discover actual Unicorns!
By John AmatoApril 3, 2026

Trump economic spokesperson Kevin Hassett told Fox News that, in his distorted view, the economy is humming along and the higher prices are just a temporary phenomenon that will come down very soon.

Who are you going to believe, your lying eyes or Hassett?

Hassett responded to a question by Fox News host Bill Hemmer by attacking Joe Biden, but Hemmer actually wanted specific answers.

HEMMER: But this is now, and what's now is West Texas crude, which is what we produce here in the US.

We're a net exporter of oil. On February 27, there was 67 dollars a barrel. And now we're at 111 for West Texas crude.

I think the question there is what can our economy tolerate? How high?

The level of propaganda Hassett spews on television at any given time is monumental. Just listen to this answer.

HASSETT: Well, you can see that right now our economy has so much momentum that it's humming along.

Don't forget that our economy is much different than the 1970s economy where we didn't really produce the oil.

I think the energy-dominant strategy of President Trump has been a real godsend right now at this time.

But again, these higher prices are a temporary phenomenon, and it's going to end very soon.

President Trump just gave an amazing address about that.

The bottom line is that the energy prices are going down as this quiets down. And it's you don't have to believe me.

Just look at the futures markets, which trade future contracts on these things.

Hassett is using the March job creation report, which was better than expected, but that doesn't offset the horrific job creation under Trump's watch so far.

Trump's economic team of Scott Bessent and Kevin Hassett continually claim that every downturn in the economy, every exploding inflation report, and every skyrocketing price increase are only temporary.

The American public has been experiencing "temporary" for a year so far.

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