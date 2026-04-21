Kevin Hassett Says Trump's Golden Age Is Upon Us Because Eggs

Hassett channels Baghdad Bob to CNBC
By John AmatoApril 21, 2026

Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council told CNBC that Trump's Golden Age is upon us by citing dropping prices of eggs.

Most of Trump's economic team continually flouts the idea that since the price of eggs has dropped there is no affordability crisis and it's a media hoax.

Hassett plays the part of Egghead quite well.

HASSETT: Well, as you know, we've had two earnings seasons in a row where basically everything surprising on the upside.

That's happening because the golden age that President Trump promised is starting to be very visible in the profit data, but also, more importantly, in the wage data.
---
HASSETT: But one of the things that was the best news of the CPI report is all the work that we've done to reduce the price of food.

And so when I came in, the only thing everybody was talking about was the high price of eggs.

Now egg prices are so low that farmers are actually complaining about it.

Hassett continually plays the fool because his talking points are hollow. It's not just grocery prices that are fluctuated. People that go to any store, whether it's Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, local markets, or wherever to purchase household goods, computer needs, and groceries and they see how much higher prices are on almost everything.

Hassett uses some metrics that have only helped Wall Street and the very rich and then deploys the same Trump trick to focus on one item and pretend that translates to every item so there is no affordability problem. It's all a lie.

Housing is cheap.

Rents are affordable.

Up is down.

Black is white.

And you should love Donald Trump.

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