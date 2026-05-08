Kevin Hassett: Don't You Understand That 'The Golden Age Is Upon Us'

Trump stooge and carnival barker Kevin Hassett continues to embarrass himself by claiming America is living in the "golden age "of Trump, but you're too stupid to see it.

People are struggling to buy groceries and pay for rent and gas, but Hassett is squawking about internal numbers in economic reports.

Reports don't pay bills, jackass.

Constantly flashing his shit-eating grin is not helping him either.

Hassett was asked by Fox News host Bill Hemmer what his top headline from the jobs report is.

HEMMER: Give me your top line, headline, what do you see from this number when the expectation was around 60, 65,000? HASSETT: Go. Yeah, these are two months in a row of absolutely blockbuster numbers. To put it in perspective, Bill, not that I'm counting, they have 65 economists that were polled at Bloomberg on what the number should be. 62 came in way below. 62 out of 65. The fact is that people still don't have faith that the golden age is upon us, that Trump policies are working, but it keeps showing up in the data.

Finally, two consecutive months of job growth, when Trump took office, he said months where they've all lost jobs.

Have these job reports extended ACA subsidies for healthcare coverage?

Have these job reports lowered the cost of healthcare?

Have these job reports lowered inflation?

Of course not.

The unemployment rate stayed at a staggering 4.3%, and February’s jobs report was revised lower to a loss of 156,000 positions.

Every time Hassett claims the US is in a golden age, 100,000 people puke all over this nation.