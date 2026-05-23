C&L's Late Nite Music Club: The Black Crowes ' She Talks To Angels'

Are you a Black Crowes fan?
The Black Crowes released their first studio album, Shake Your Money Maker, in 1990.[8] Supported by the singles "Hard to Handle", "She Talks to Angels", "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "Sister Luck", and "Seeing Things", the album received multi-platinum certification and eventually sold more than five million copies.[12] Their cover of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle",[8] and acoustic ballad "She Talks to Angels", both achieved top 30 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.
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