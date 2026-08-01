Late Nite Music Club - Glen Hansard: Falling Slowly

‘Once’ Oscar winner and Irish musician Glen Hansard (1970-2026) has died in a motorcycle crash.
By Ed ScarceAugust 1, 2026

Glen Hansard left school at age 13 to busk on the streets of Dublin. Hansard remarked on his musical influences: "In my house, when I was a kid, there was the holy trinity, which was Leonard Cohen, Van Morrison, and Bob Dylan, with Bob sitting centre."

Source: Associated Press

Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who won an Academy Award for the 2007 film “Once,” died in a motorcycle crash on the outskirts of Dublin early Wednesday, his management said. He was 56.

ATC Management told broadcaster RTE Hansard’s family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken” by his death.

Irish police said a man in his 50s died in single vehicle motorcycle crash in Lucan on the western outskirts of the Irish capital before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man, who they did not name, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hansard combined acting and a musical career. He played a member of a Dublin soul band in the hit 1991 movie “The Commitments” and won an Oscar in 2008 for the song “Falling Slowly” from the indie musical “Once,” in which he starred alongside Markéta Irglová.

A scene from the film.

"Good night, Glen and Sláinte."

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