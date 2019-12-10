C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Black Flag

Thirty five years ago this month, Black Flag released their 4th full length album Slip It In. Combining the early hardcore sound the band help invent along with elements of free jazz, heavy metal and bit of blues, it was one of the records that laid the foundation for the grunge sound that would follow it a few years later.

It was also the 3rd studio recorded full length the band would release in 1984. I did not get it for Christmas that year but did purchase it with a gift certificate I got to the local record shop a few days later.

What are you listening to tonight?