GOP Lawmaker Fed Up With Lindsey Graham As SC Among 'Biggest Recipients' Of Tax Funds

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) because the federal government pays for 35% of his state's revenue, one of the highest rates in the nation.

According to an analysis from personal finance company WalletHub, "South Carolina residents receive a remarkable return on their taxes paid to the federal government."

WalletHub found South Carolina was the 6th highest ranking for state residents' dependency on the federal government. New York ranked 47th.

During a Sunday interview, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Lawler about Graham's opposition to raising "the state and local tax deduction cap of $10,000, otherwise known as SALT."

"The fact is that we are a high-donor state to the federal government," Lawler said of New York. "New York sends more federal dollars than almost any other state down to the federal government."

"So the fact is that our folks are not subsidized by, you know, red states," he insisted. "We, in fact, are helping subsidize the federal government on an annual basis."

"If you look at South Carolina, for instance, they are one of the biggest recipients of federal dollars in comparison to other states by a percentage."