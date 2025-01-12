'He Raped Her': CBS Host Grills GOP Senator On Pete Hegseth Sexual Assault Claims

CBS News host Margaret Brennan pressed Sen. John John Barrasso (R-WY) about whether he would vote to confirm former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary in light of sexual assault allegations against him.

During a Sunday interview on Face the Nation, Brennan asked Barrasso if Hegseth had the qualities needed to run the Pentagon under President-elect Donald Trump.

"Well, he certainly has the qualities that we need to lead the Pentagon," the senator insisted. "He knows about a fit fighting force. He is very qualified, in my opinion."

Brennan pressed Barrasso on sexual assault allegations against Hegseth.

"Well, your colleague, Sen. Joni Ernst, who is a sexual assault survivor herself, did say last month that she wanted the FBI to vet the claims against Mr. Hegseth that were made by an accuser who said that he raped her," the CBS host noted. "He denies that that assault happened."

"He claims it was consensual sex, despite her filing of that police report," she added. "She also asked that the results be presented to the committee."

"Is that FBI vetting being shared with members of the Armed Services Committee?"

Barrasso praised Ernst but did not address the sexual assault allegations against Hegseth.

"She's going to ask additional questions at the hearing on Tuesday and will ultimately make her decision," the senator insisted.

"Do you prefer that the details of that sexual assault be disclosed in a public hearing, or would you support that those private investigative details be shared with members at the discretion of the chairman?" Brennan wondered.

"Well, the chairman is going to make that decision, and I support the chairman," Barrasso replied. "I also support Pete Hegseth."