Kamala Harris Crops Trump And Melania Out Of Photo

Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump.
Credit: Kamala Harris
By Ed ScarceJanuary 12, 2025

Removing the stain of Trump's presence at Jimmy Carter's funeral. As it should have been.

Source: The Daily Beast

The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony.

The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony.

Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

“This crop is legendary,” another commenter added.

I can't imagine anyone saying something similar when Trump kicks off in a few years.

Discussion

