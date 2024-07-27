Kamala Mocks The Cowardly Felon For Backing Out Of Debate

Raise your hand if you're surprised that the cowardly, felonious, twice-impeached former President is backing out of a debate with Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor. Anyone? Not long ago, Trump vowed on Truth Social that he would debate President Biden "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE." Still, now that he's facing Kamala, he's reluctant to commit to a debate even though his campaign spokesperson said that he would debate her.

"Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee," Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, wrote in a statement.

But then he stepped in it when he referred to former president Barack Obama, who had not endorsed Harris, claiming that there "is a strong sense" in the Democratic Party that Harris "cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone 'better.'"

He laughingly wrote that Kamala Harris "is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat (former) President Trump."

"Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds," he added.

Official statement posted to Donald Trump's website: pic.twitter.com/r5CNHYuUYi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 26, 2024

He stepped in it because both former President Barack Obama and the former first lady have now endorsed Kamala Harris. So, there is no excuse.

Kamala Harris took to Xitter to mock Trump for backing out.

What happened to “any time, any place”? https://t.co/HlR6UmlZxx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

I'm going out on a limb to suggest that Trump isn't the "alpha male" his supporters revere him as. Trump will turn into a blubbering potato during a debate with Harris, and his handlers know this. Come on, felon. Do the debate. You can brag about how many viewers tuned in.