Chicken Don Is TERRIFIED Of Debating Kamala Harris

Hope he can manage not to faint!
By Cliff SchecterAugust 29, 2024

Trump is trying to find every excuse in the book to get out of his debate with Kamala Harris!

He was scared back in the end of July, when he initially pulled out because it wasn't Biden, and of course he wanted to do it on Fox (what, Russia Today didn't have any free time on their schedule?).

Now it's about whether his mic is muted or not, because his own people don't trust him not to be a complete asshole while Kamala's talking, and lie so much that Kamala fact checks him while he's talking.

So as you can tell, it's a lot of work! He can't help himself! He's always gotten away with doing and saying whatever he wants, whenever he wants!

Except on live TV with Madame Vice President, who just might blow him out of the water for the hell of it. We all want to see that!

