Florida Retiree Terrified Of Kamala Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 7, 2024

Just before Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the rally in Philly, the felon started rage-posting while spinning the mother of all stupid conspiracy theories. Trump is terrified, and it shows as he began to attack President Biden, former President Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Chuck Schumer while insanely claiming that there is a movement to bring back Joe Biden, which, of course, is a lie fabricated from his scaredy cat Stable Genius™ mind.

"This is the most Radical Left duo in American history," he insisted. 'There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again. Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, CRAZY. I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO "BRING BACK CROOKED JOE."'

Sure thing, sport.

"What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left, CRASHES the Democrat National Convention and tries to take back the Nomination, beginning with challenging me to another DEBATE," he wrote.

"He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!" the felon added.

None of what Trump wrote is based on reality—none of it. The enthusiasm behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is palpable. Trump knows he is done. Team Trump insisted that Biden should step down, and when he did while passing the torch to Kamala, they became terrified. She's younger, she's a former prosecutor with an enviable resume, while Trump is a rapist and a felon.

Are y'all enjoying this as much as I am?

