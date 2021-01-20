As Is Traditional, Democratic President Comes On Board To Clean Up Republican Mess

While you were sleeping, Trump ignored all of his advisors and pardoned Steve Bannon. (You knew he would.) Also his partner-in-grift Eliot Broidy, and 141 others. (Update: He also pardoned several others from Florida today.)

President Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations — including those for fmr. Trump adviser Steve Bannon, GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy, fmr. Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne — in his final hours in office. https://t.co/v7ppxuAtj5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Pardon me, but I don't think these criminal charges are going anywhere...https://t.co/ICYEzkqfil — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 20, 2021

Trump ended yesterday with aides convinced he wouldn't pardon Bannon. But a lot of frantic back and forth today about it. And Trump ultimately seems to have decided that a) Bannon could be useful to him in some way in the future and ... — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2021

...b) That the people who hate Bannon - the establishment - have now turned against Trump in some way, and he needs to have someone on his side. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2021

A pardon for Bannon makes more likely a Senate conviction for Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 20, 2021

Nine minute farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews by Trump concludes w/speakers blaring Village People, "YMCA." In speech, no mention of Biden, Trump praised his own accomplishments; no message to families who lost relatives to covid — Todd Spangler (@tsspangler) January 20, 2021

No emotion, no empathy, no concession, no mention of Biden, declining to attend the act of national mourning for victims of covid, refusing to attend the Inauguration ... Gone. — Tony Gallagher (@tgeducation) January 20, 2021

Trump revokes 5-year lobbying ban for administration officials on last day in office https://t.co/kgOq3FJZ1d pic.twitter.com/cSKIX9YI08 — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2021

The Bidens waiting until Trump finished his farewell tour to depart Blair House is such a small gesture in the grand scheme, but it speaks volumes to their character.



They let him have the moment he doesn’t deserve even after everything he’s done to them. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 20, 2021

The scene from the North Lawn as Trump leaves for the very last time. pic.twitter.com/ewuYEK6QXY — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 20, 2021

Trump leaves on Air Force One to the Frank Sinatra song “My Way.”



This series finale of the Trump Reality Show has been written, directed and produced by Donald Trump himself. pic.twitter.com/l8NELrLE5J — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021

Okay, he's gone. Now, on to the challenges facing our new President.

Slew of Biden orders on COVID to include resuming WHO membership https://t.co/nXDRW1XcdU pic.twitter.com/7NTY8LOVFx — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2021

“The executive orders .. include .. the creation of a Covid-19 response team that reports directly to the president.”



(via ⁦@politico⁩) https://t.co/T8JoxhvdVa — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 20, 2021

Virus update:

•Trump leaves office with 400,000 US dead from pandemic.

• UN: Virus, high food prices leave many in Asia hungry.

• California pins vaccine hopes on the Biden administration.

• Zimbabwe official dies of COVID-19.

Follow all @AP coverage: https://t.co/0U2TM5vlAC — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2021

Biden Day One executive actions:



Re-engage WHO

Unified fed COVID response

Extend eviction & foreclosure moratoriums

Extend student loan pause

Rejoin Paris Agreement

Roll back Trump environmental actions

Reverse Trump census order

Reverse Muslim ban

Stop border wall construction — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2021

And just like that, Morning Joe says Joe Biden has gotten a pass from the press. — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) January 20, 2021

Biden expected to ask surgeon general to resign after inauguration ceremony: report https://t.co/hqpYphMFOh pic.twitter.com/g5pEcu46ha — The Hill (@thehill) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden will extend bans on home evictions and foreclosures imposed last year to mitigate the economic and health crises spurred by Covid-19 https://t.co/S94NLCdnVy — Bloomberg (@business) January 20, 2021

On his first day in office, Biden plans to issue 17 executive orders, presidential memoranda and agency directives, from directing the Covid-19 pandemic response to canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. Eight of the actions directly reverse Trump's policies. https://t.co/UfyVwUWWxu — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2021

Biden’s plan to encourage better masking, social distancing, testing and contact tracing could gain traction with governors whose states are overwhelmed https://t.co/bKaVvbwlk7 — POLITICO (@politico) January 20, 2021

Biden set to rejoin Paris climate accord, impose curbs on U.S. oil industry https://t.co/U6p4qGz30n pic.twitter.com/gChLME9wPC — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

Biden administration 'to declassify report' into Jamal Khashoggi murder https://t.co/ra0kp6K53r — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 20, 2021

Fox News urges Biden to appeal to Trump supporters by protecting racist statues. pic.twitter.com/ALLT5Lxa3I — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 20, 2021

But also much joy, hope, and good will:

'Once again after four long years Europe has a friend in the White House,' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the EU Parliament pic.twitter.com/ua3qI9CZGN — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

EU ambassador to the US: https://t.co/Y6OlBy7zvm — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) January 20, 2021

In the southern Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where @KamalaHarris' maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, residents distribute food and set of firecrackers in celebration #InaugurationDay https://t.co/BNRAvRHMg2 pic.twitter.com/du9NMERxuE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

America has never been perfect. But the virtue of our democracy is that it gives us an ideal to strive for and the means to correct our imperfections.



Let today be a celebration of what we did right to fix what was wrong, and a reminder that the job is never done. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 20, 2021

We made it! Happy United States presidential inauguration day everyone! | First Dog on the Moon https://t.co/m1Y9PW8m8n — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) January 20, 2021

Here is the only playlist you will need today that I made for the moment they called the election for Biden and for today. Four hours of pure celebration that will lead you into today's ceremony. Enjoy! #BidenHarrisInauguration https://t.co/wRnKUcnC3v — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

Today is a celebration, watching trump leave. ITS ALMOST OVER pic.twitter.com/iuhGg65wUL — Maeve (@maeve176) January 20, 2021

Readers write to Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration https://t.co/PRN9EayfeW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2021

Good luck, Mr. President!