Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Address Nation For First Time As President- And VP- Elect

The nightmare slowly begins to recede, as we got to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear as the definitively-chosen, duly-elected 46th president and vice-president of the United States for the first time, tonight, from his home state of Delaware.

Nothing could dim their shine tonight, and they met the moment with glorious dignity and passion. What a relief, and almost jarring experience it was to feel warmth, confidence, and intellect emanating from the leaders of our nation. What profound happiness to know that despite the damage and misery inflicted during the last four years under the thumb of a malignant, narcissistic fascist, the next four years would be spent guided by two people with grace, heart, and generosity.

Kamala Harris began the evening with somber tributes to John Lewis, Shirley Chisolm, and her mother. She ended with the joyful introduction of Joe Biden.

Biden began acknowledging his friends and family in the crowd, and went on to emphatically embrace the crowd and the nation with gratitude and singular purpose. Unity, caring, faith in our ability to beat COVID, given the proper respect of SCIENCE (thank you very much) figured prominently in his speech. But most importantly, he paid tribute to the one that brung him to the dance. Black voters.

BIDEN: And to all those who supported us: I am proud of the campaign we built and ran. I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history. Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Progressives, moderates and conservatives. Young and old. Urban, suburban and rural. Gay, straight, transgender. White. Latino. Asian. Native American. And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.

As it should be. Welcome back to the dance, President-elect Biden. And VP-elect Harris, your dance card is no doubt already full.

Twitter rejoiced:

The power of that beautiful speech! The relief of hearing someone who wants the best for the American people! The thrill of hope! Thank you, @KamalaHarris! — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 8, 2020

Madame VP Kamala Harris: "You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and YES truth! YOU chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America."



This speech is 🔥🔥🔥. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 8, 2020

The thing that gets me: Biden has wanted this ALL his life, right. And on the night that is the culmination of that dream, he let Harris speak first. He BROKE with precedent and tradition and let the *historic* choice speak FIRST.



It.. just goes to his character. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 8, 2020

On cue, as Biden ends speech, more votes from Clark County extend Biden's lead to 27,500 in Nevada.#WeMatter



Don't @ me. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 8, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden just acknowledged gay and transgender people by name in his victory speech.



It’s the first time a president-elect has acknowledged the trans community in a victory speech.



Obama was the first to say ‘gay’ during his in 2008. — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) November 8, 2020

As I watched Biden holding his infant grandson after the speech ended, I thought - has anyone ever seen Trump hold a baby? Would a baby burst into flames if he did hold one? — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 8, 2020