Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Address Nation For First Time As President- And VP- Elect

The race having been finally called, the dream team of Biden and Harris appear from Delaware to help the reality sink in.
By Aliza Worthington

The nightmare slowly begins to recede, as we got to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear as the definitively-chosen, duly-elected 46th president and vice-president of the United States for the first time, tonight, from his home state of Delaware.

Nothing could dim their shine tonight, and they met the moment with glorious dignity and passion. What a relief, and almost jarring experience it was to feel warmth, confidence, and intellect emanating from the leaders of our nation. What profound happiness to know that despite the damage and misery inflicted during the last four years under the thumb of a malignant, narcissistic fascist, the next four years would be spent guided by two people with grace, heart, and generosity.

Kamala Harris began the evening with somber tributes to John Lewis, Shirley Chisolm, and her mother. She ended with the joyful introduction of Joe Biden.

Biden began acknowledging his friends and family in the crowd, and went on to emphatically embrace the crowd and the nation with gratitude and singular purpose. Unity, caring, faith in our ability to beat COVID, given the proper respect of SCIENCE (thank you very much) figured prominently in his speech. But most importantly, he paid tribute to the one that brung him to the dance. Black voters.

BIDEN: And to all those who supported us: I am proud of the campaign we built and ran. I am proud of the coalition we put together, the broadest and most diverse in history.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

Progressives, moderates and conservatives.

Young and old.

Urban, suburban and rural.

Gay, straight, transgender.

White. Latino. Asian. Native American.

And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.

As it should be. Welcome back to the dance, President-elect Biden. And VP-elect Harris, your dance card is no doubt already full.

Twitter rejoiced:

