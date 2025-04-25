GOP Rep. Lisa McClain: Trump's Policies Have Brought Michigan Hopes And Prayers

Hope doesn't pay a family's household bills, Congresswoman.
GOP Rep. Lisa McClain: Trump's Policies Have Brought Michigan Hopes And Prayers
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoApril 25, 2025

Michigan Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain was asked by Fox Business host Stuart Varney if Trump's policies have brought any manufacturing jobs to her district, and she replied by basically offering thoughts and prayers.

Small businesses in twelve states have brought a lawsuit against the Trump administration for “illegally imposing” tax hikes on Americans through tariffs. They have no hope under Trump's insane leadership.

So instead of giving actual data, she lays into the faith business.

VARNEY: Has the president's policies thus far brought any new manufacturing jobs to your district?

MCLAIN: Apple is putting in a new facility that is going to affect our district, but the number one thing that the president is bringing to our state, and specifically my district, is hope.

We haven't had hope in so long.

Trump's tariffs have only brought confusion and chaos to the country, including Big Auto.

Trump changes his mind every hour, and so do his spokespeople. There's a report that Demented Donald may exempt 'the auto part' from his tariffs.

Who knows if he follows through with it?

Trump is turning this country into a shithole faster that even I expected.

Hope is a beautiful thing, but not in context when it's up against a completely supine Republican-led Congress allowing a narcissistic buffoon to lead the country into a recession -- and maybe worse -- because he is obsessed with the Gilded Age tariff system.

VARNEY: Has the president's policies thus far brought any new manufacturing jobs to your district?

REP. LISA McCLAIN: The number one thing that the president is bringing to our state and specifically my district is hope

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-04-25T14:52:15.976Z

