Gaslighting Rep: GOP Voters So Thrilled With Trump They Stayed Home

Michigan GOP Rep. Lisa McClain wants us to believe the blood bath for Republicans this Tuesday was due to their voters staying home because they're all so thrilled with how things are going right now.

Sure Jan.

Even the lame Republican apologist Jake Tapper was skeptical.

TAPPER: Lets talk about the politics of this for a second, because you know, president Trump told Republicans earlier this morning according to a source talking to CNN the Republicans are getting killed politically on the shutdown.

And if you look at what happened last night, it is hard to say that there is anything in the election results... and I'm looking at not just, like I get it, New Jersey's a Democratic state but, looking at Republican counties, looking at Republican sheriffs that lost their jobs, it's hard to see anything last night that was an endorsement of what the Republican party is doing right now.

MCCLAIN: Yeah, well, let me give you the other side of that of that story, is voter turnout from Republicans was not high, not high at all. But I think part of that reason is because Republicans, for the most part, are happy with what's happening. The border is closed. Crime is down. Inflation under Biden used to be 9 percent. It's now down to 3 percent. Interest rates are down. Mortgage is down.

I know, let me just finish. Let me just give you the other side. I shop at the same grocery store as everybody else does. Is there more work that needs to be done? Absolutely there is. That's why in the Working Families Tax Cut, we did just that. We voted not to raise everybody's taxes. Very different than what the Democrats did. So I think there's two sides of the coin that you have to take a look at.

What is an incumbent on us, is we must make sure that we get our voters to turn out like they did in the election. There's no question.

TAPPER: Using that argument you made, your voters could be so happy that the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives next year.

MCCLAIN: Right. And I'm very confident that we will not only hold the majority, but I am optimistic that we will actually gain the majority.

TAPPER: Well, that would be defying history.