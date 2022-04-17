Zelinsky: 'How Do You Compensate For The Loss Of A Child?'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the videos of mothers mourning the loss of their children "the most horrifying thing I've seen in my life" during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
By HeatherApril 17, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the videos of mothers mourning the loss of their children "the most horrifying thing I've seen in my life" during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Here's Zelinsky's heartbreaking response when asked to Tapper what his reaction was to the video of a Ukrainian mother who found her son in a well. "What is it like for you as the president of this country to see those videos, to hear the crying of the moms?"

TRANSLATOR: This is the most horrifying thing I have seen in my life. I look at this, first of all, as a father. It hurts so, so much. It's a tragedy. It is suffering. I won't be able to imagine the scale of suffering of these people, of this woman. It is a family's tragedy. It is a disaster. It is the dreams and the life you've just lost.

We live for our kids, that's true. Kids are the best we were given by god, by family. It is a great pain for me.

I can't watch it as a father, only because all you want after this is revenge and to kill. I have to watch it as the president of the state where a lot of people have died and lost their loved ones.

There are millions of people who want to live. All of us want to fight, but we all have to do our best for this war not to be endless. The longer it is, the more we would lose. All these losses will be just like that one.

I'm not sure -- I'm not confident that when we say we'll do our best for these mothers to feel the government is taking care of them, I do not believe this wound can be treated or forgotten somehow.

I'm not sure anyone can help this woman. I'm not sure. I'm not sure. I think people have lost the best they had. It is the outcome of Russia's war. They came and took away the most important things people had.

I know these people heroic, but are my words going to give them peace? No. There's just great pain. We can all work on how to rebuild apartments and houses and compensate them.

How do you compensate for the loss of a child? I don't think anyone in the world has an answer for that.

There is a desire for justice through revenge, and that at least the people who did this would feel the same pain so that there will be some result, some outcome, so they are punished.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue