Zelinsky: 'How Do You Compensate For The Loss Of A Child?'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the videos of mothers mourning the loss of their children "the most horrifying thing I've seen in my life" during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Here's Zelinsky's heartbreaking response when asked to Tapper what his reaction was to the video of a Ukrainian mother who found her son in a well. "What is it like for you as the president of this country to see those videos, to hear the crying of the moms?"

TRANSLATOR: This is the most horrifying thing I have seen in my life. I look at this, first of all, as a father. It hurts so, so much. It's a tragedy. It is suffering. I won't be able to imagine the scale of suffering of these people, of this woman. It is a family's tragedy. It is a disaster. It is the dreams and the life you've just lost.

We live for our kids, that's true. Kids are the best we were given by god, by family. It is a great pain for me.

I can't watch it as a father, only because all you want after this is revenge and to kill. I have to watch it as the president of the state where a lot of people have died and lost their loved ones.

There are millions of people who want to live. All of us want to fight, but we all have to do our best for this war not to be endless. The longer it is, the more we would lose. All these losses will be just like that one.

I'm not sure -- I'm not confident that when we say we'll do our best for these mothers to feel the government is taking care of them, I do not believe this wound can be treated or forgotten somehow.

I'm not sure anyone can help this woman. I'm not sure. I'm not sure. I think people have lost the best they had. It is the outcome of Russia's war. They came and took away the most important things people had.

I know these people heroic, but are my words going to give them peace? No. There's just great pain. We can all work on how to rebuild apartments and houses and compensate them.

How do you compensate for the loss of a child? I don't think anyone in the world has an answer for that.

There is a desire for justice through revenge, and that at least the people who did this would feel the same pain so that there will be some result, some outcome, so they are punished.