'Laughable': GOP Rep. Mocks Demand For Unmasked ICE Agents

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), whined on Newsmax about Democrats blocking a Department of Homeland Security funding bill because, among other protections for people’s rights, they are demanding a ban on ICE agents’ face masks and a requirement to wear identification.

Approval for ICE and President Stephen Miller’s Donald Trump’s immigration policies is in the toilet since ICE agents murdered two, non-threatening American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

But McCormick accused Democrats of not really caring about reforms to ICE – because voter ID! Or something.

McCormick called Democratic demands “laughable.” As if he’d be fine with unidentified, masked, armed agents showing up at his house and dragging someone off, or worse.

“When you talk about having IDs, their first and last names and uncovering their face, that’s way more than you wanted for voter identification. I find that total hypocrisy,” McCormick added. “You know that’s just for doxxing. You know that’s to threaten people’s families. There’s no other possible reason.”

Unmasked ICE agents wearing identification has majority support. How about that reason, Rep. McCormick?

Apparently, McCormick thinks it’s some kind of privilege, not a right, to vote and to know who is arresting you, throwing you to the ground, pulling a gun on you and sending you to a detention center.

“You don't like what they're doing, fine, change the law,” McCormick said. Which is exactly what Democrats are trying to do. But he insisted otherwise. “You're after harassment. You're trying to make an issue, trying to make something to hurt the president and the conservative movement,” he continued.

“This is not about law enforcement. This is about winning elections and about power,” McCormick said.

Project much, Congressman?