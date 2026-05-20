Addled Brain Trump: If Jesus Christ Counted The Votes In California, I Would've Won

Speaking about reality star Spencer Pratt's run for LA Mayor, Trump claimed that if Jesus Christ counted the votes in California, he would win the state every time.

This man is deluded.

A prerequisite for any Trump official, MAGA cultist, congressional candidate, or anyone seeking his endorsement is that they must never admit that Trump lost the 2020 election. To gain extra credit, he backs up his insane claims that mail-in ballots are corrupt and that voter fraud against republicans is real.

California has been a solid blue state since 1992, and any presidential candidate who runs there will lose. Trump is the worst of the worst, and that's why he attacks the great state of California every chance he gets.

Now, he's bringing in Jesus.

TRUMP: In California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. It's very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California because I do great with Hispanics.



But it's a rigged vote. They sent out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they're going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess. But disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes. Some get eight votes. They get eight cards. And Republicans have to call in, where's my card? It's a rigged system. One of the most, not the worst, I'll give you a list. Maybe I'll do my list. But California is one of the most dishonest states for running.

Trump makes sh*t up and creates any conspiracy he chooses, and then lets Fox News, Newsmax, and his media minions transmit them at high velocity.

California's mail-in ballots are rigorous, but I won't waste time defending the state when this imbecile phony lies so much.

I wonder how Evangelicals feel when Trump cheapens their savior and turns him into a poll worker?