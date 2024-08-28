Trump: If Jesus Counted Votes In California He Would Win

Trump was interviewed by Dr. Phil and launched into voter fraud conspiracies that rival Mike Lindell's insane ramblings.

Trump whined that Democrats rig the entire voting system and then cited a religious icon that he knows nothing about who would come to his aid.

It's sociopathic.

TRUMP: Democrats play a different game, and you have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots. I mean in California you have people getting seven ballots. If Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California, okay? If we had an honest vote counter, I would win California. DR. PHIL: You think so? TRUMP: Oh, I think so. I do. I see it. I go around California, and they have Trump signs all over the place. It's a very dishonest. Everything is mail-in. They send out 38 million ballots. I think it is around 36, 38 million ballots they send them.

Dr. Phil plays the fool as usual.

Demented Donald, looking at Trump signs in California, somehow believes that's an actual vote counter. Madness.

In 2020, California did not send out 38 million ballots. Because of COVID, the actual number is less than half that. 15,423,301. The state has over 22 million registered voters with a population of 39.03 million in 2022.

Biden received 63.5%: 11,110,250 in 2020.

Trump received 34.3%: 6,006,429 in 2020.

Jesus would be no help to Dump. If he did show up on Nov. 5, he probably would have told his father to send him downstairs with his brother, Satan, though.

That's a more likely scenario.

EDITOR'S NOTE (Karoli): The reason it takes so long to count the votes is because signatures are verified on each and every mail-in ballot in California. So if Jesus counted the votes, it would come out the same as it did. Those signature verifications take time, but they ensure all votes are counted and fraud isn't a factor.

UPDATE: The Harris Walz campaign responds to the Dr Phil interview: