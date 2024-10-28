TV host Dr. Phil McGraw, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and plays a man of virtue on his program is in reality putrefying bacteria on the lives of America.

During Trump's Fǔhrer rally in Madison Square Garden, Dr, Phil took a blowtorch to every minority in this country by claiming they are lazy, ungrateful wretches who suck on the government teat and are unworthy of good jobs or love.

Listen to this fuck face.

By the way, we didn't choose the name for that by random Merit Street Media. This country was built on hard work, added value, and talent, not on equal outcome, not on DEI. This country was built on hard work.

Many minorities populate his damn show. The show that's made him a multimillionaire, yet in his MAGA cult frenzy, Dr. Pill disenfranchised every one of them from the American Dream.

Can we remember that he was Oprah Winfrey's DEI hire for her afternoon show that gave him his start?

If he wants to support a fascist, that's on him, but when he touts racist tropes to support Donald Dump, he can fuck off. That's not support, that's spreading hate.

I hope participants and audience members smuggle in signs to his show and express how we feel about that.