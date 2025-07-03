Battle Of Gettysburg Ends

On July 3rd, 1863, the battle that ended the civil war.
By John AmatoJuly 3, 2025

On this day before our Independence day, The Battle of Gettysburg ended, signaling the end of the Civil War that took over 600,000 lives.

American Battlefield:

The Battle of Gettysburg marked the turning point of the Civil War. With more than 50,000 estimated casualties, the three-day engagement was the bloodiest single battle of the conflict.

Gettysburg ended Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s ambitious second quest to invade the North and bring the Civil War to a swift end. The loss there dashed the hopes of the Confederate States of America to become an independent nation.

