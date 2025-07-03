Battle Of Gettysburg Ends

On this day before our Independence day, The Battle of Gettysburg ended, signaling the end of the Civil War that took over 600,000 lives.

American Battlefield:

The Battle of Gettysburg marked the turning point of the Civil War. With more than 50,000 estimated casualties, the three-day engagement was the bloodiest single battle of the conflict.

Gettysburg ended Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s ambitious second quest to invade the North and bring the Civil War to a swift end. The loss there dashed the hopes of the Confederate States of America to become an independent nation.