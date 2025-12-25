‘Mongolian Jingle Bells’ Is The Throat Singing Viral Christmas Song Of The Season

What started as a short clip on Instagram became a full-length version and soon went viral.

Source: Bored Panda

Oh, what fun it is to ride on a Mongolian open sleigh.

Move over, Mariah Carey and Wham! A Dutch DJ has released a modern Christmas carol that has everyone dancing this year.

Combining the traditional Jingle Bells song with a techno beat and Mongolian throat singing, Ummet Ozcan created a catchy hit that has taken social media by storm.

Ozcan initially posted a short clip of the song on Instagram to spread holiday cheer—but fans begged for more.

After being flooded with requests to release the full version, he shared the festive music video on December 21, along with the complete track on Spotify.