'A Scary Time For Boys' Is The Song Of The Season

It's the song we all need to hear right now. From Lynzy Lab, lyrics via the YouTube page:

I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone

I can’t open up my windows when i’m home alone

I can’t go to a bar without a chaperone

And I can’t wear a mini skirt if its the only one I own

I can’t use public transportation after 7 pm

I can’t be brutally honest when you slide into my dm's

I can’t go to the club just to dance with my friends

And I can’t ever leave my drink unattended

But it sure is a scary time for boys

Yeah gentlemen!

Band together, make some noise!

It's really tough when your reputation’s on the line

And any woman you’ve assaulted could turn up anytime.

Yeah, it sure is a scary time for guys

Can’t speak to any women or look them in the eyes

It's so confusing, is it rape or is it just being nice?

So inconvenient that you even have to think twice

I can’t live in an apartment if it's on the first floor

I can’t be wearing silk pajamas when I answer the door

I can’t have another drink even if I want more

I can’t make you feel invalid, unseen, or ignored

I can’t jog around the city with headphones on my ears

I can’t speak out against my rapist after 35 years

I can’t be taken seriously if i'm holding back tears

And I can’t ever speak earnestly about all my fears

But it sure is a scary time for dudes

Can’t text a girl repeatedly asking for nudes

Can’t make her have sex when she’s not in the mood and

What gives her the right to give you attitude??

Yeah, it sure is a scary time for men

Girls like to act like you’re to blame and they’re the victims

Her dress was short and she was drunk, she’s not so innocent

Thank god your dad’s the judge and you won’t be convicted

oh wait...that’s right…

It’s not such a scary time for boys

They’ve always had the upper hand,

They’ve always had a choice

It’s time for women to rise up,

Use our collective voice

The day to vote’s November 6,

So let’s go make some noise...