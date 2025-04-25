Report: Tuberville Running For Governor Of Alabama In 2026

The Senate's dumbest Senator looks to be leaving in 2026. Should Tuberville win the Republican nomination he'll likely coast to an easy election win as Alabama hasn't had a Democratic Governor in decades.

Source: Yellowhammer News

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) is running for Governor of Alabama in 2026, according to reports confirmed by Yellowhammer News.

Back in state while Congress is in recess, Tuberville told a group of donors at a private event on Wednesday night that his mind is officially made up. Rather than seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, he is ready to run his next race in Alabama, and serve the people of the state in Montgomery instead of Washington.

An official campaign announcement is imminent in the coming weeks, but latest reports offer insight into a finalized decision by Tuberville, who has been privately discussing jumping into the 2026 gubernatorial race for quite some time.

Tuberville was interested first in running for governor during the 2018 election cycle, but decided against it when Kay Ivey chose to run for the office she constitutionally stepped into following Robert Bentley’s resignation in 2017.