The No Kings Protesters Get The Good Guy Crookie Award, Obviously!

Approximately 7 million Americans attended the No Kings protests at 2,700 rallies across the country in October. In response to the planned demonstrations, Republicans called it a"hate America" rally, but there was no hate there. People showed up in droves to proudly protest against Trump's cruel authoritarian regime. Those Americans included mothers, fathers, children, veterans, students, and grandparents.

Because if you don't speak up, you're part of the problem, so Americans turned out en masse to take to the streets. Trump's response was shocking, but predictable. Trump took to Truth Social to post an AI video depicting himself as a king, complete with a crown on his head in a military-style jet dumping a vast amount of shit all over "No Kings" protesters, and the cities where they gathered.

And that's why we protested. Trump's disregard and pure hatred toward anyone who doesn't kiss Pumpkin Pol Pot's large ass is palpable, so he even made an AI video of his hatred for a good portion of the country he is supposed to represent.

The sheer numbers in the streets were emboldening. NYPD announced that zero arrests were made at the massive No Kings protests after Republicans spent days claiming the protestors are somehow really violent terrorists.

New York says #NoKings (taken from the terrace of #theskyapartment - the march is headed downtown to Madison Square Park, but Fifth Avenue is so jam-packed it's moving at a snail's pace) pic.twitter.com/aHDs2uyiuY — cindygallop.eth (@cindygallop) June 14, 2025

NO KINGS in NYC. A powerful PEACEFUL protest. #NoKings pic.twitter.com/dlmmqOV299 — Sam Tahhan (@TahhanSolo) October 18, 2025

Baltimore March is now circling the building that houses the ICE field office. Crowd is making lots of noise so that they can hear us! — Phillip Anderson (@phillipanderson.bsky.social) 2025-04-19T17:15:18.588Z

NOW: Large crowds gather in Times Square for "No Kings" protest in NYC



Video by @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/8HPt5in6WD — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 18, 2025

🚨CHECK THIS OUT RIGHT HERE:



This is not New York.



This is not California.



This is not Boston.



THIS IS GEORGIA.



No Kings! Ever!



pic.twitter.com/qMvrDqPa7x — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 18, 2025

A feeling of pride swelled from the crowds because Americans knew they weren't alone in this 2025 hellscape that this regime had created. And they do so nonviolently, using their voices and signs to show that what's happening in this country is not normal. It is unacceptable.

The protesters deserve the Good Guy Crookie Award for 2025. Personally, I've felt ashamed to be an American this year, but I was filled with pride that day. I think we all were.