Open Thread: Crookie Applause To The Portland Frog!

This was well-earned!
By Conover KennardDecember 25, 2025

The "Portland Frog," real name Seth Todd, quickly became The Resistance’s hero. Todd gained attention for protesting in an inflatable frog suit outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

Then, something happened. Inflatable frogs appeared at No Kings protests, using his symbol of nonviolent resistance to demonstrate against a government that is suffocating its people, while otherizing immigrants, and terrifying neighborhoods.

While some people (looking at you, MAGA) were gleeful over the brutality of masked ICE agents grabbing people off the streets in America, Todd showed the world how to resist the cruelty we saw unfold in Democratic cities that the president targeted.

This past October, an ICE agent pepper-sprayed Seth Todd while he was in his inflatable costume through the air vent. Todd remained where he was, undeterred by the pepper spray, later saying the spray was "just a peppermint taste.”

And that’s how the Portland Frog went viral. ICE agents obviously felt threatened by Todd’s presence in his inflatable frog costume. That in itself would be funny if their tactic wasn’t so dangerous. But the ‘Frog Brigade’ became a presence at protests. Todd’s idea multiplied, and for his dedication to resistance, Todd has earned the Good Guy Crookie Award. Because all of us should always do what’s right, especially in the face of evil.

crookie-good-guy

Open thread below... How was your Christmas?

Discussion

